Preston Todd Advisors @Walmart this 👇is great. $WMT $GDOT #Greendot #greendotbank Walmart's MoneyCard will let you direct deposit your c… https://t.co/FqEhwWpDz7 28 minutes ago

StockQuips RT @retailwire: Walmart's MoneyCard will let you direct deposit your coronavirus stimulus check https://t.co/5FSbSAER1g USA Today - via @re… 36 minutes ago

RetailWire.com Walmart's MoneyCard will let you direct deposit your coronavirus stimulus check https://t.co/5FSbSAER1g USA Today -… https://t.co/ew6apmAu7D 40 minutes ago