Walmart's MoneyCard will let you direct deposit your coronavirus stimulus check

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Walmart announced that new MoneyCard customers can direct deposit economic impact payments to its Red Dot-backed, reloadable debit card.
