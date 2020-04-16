Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > Land O'Lakes removes American Indian illustration from its packaging

Land O'Lakes removes American Indian illustration from its packaging

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Land O'Lakes bids farewell to the American Indian woman's illustration that adorned its packaging since 1928.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LisaAngonese

LisaAngonese Land ‘O Lakes removes Native American woman from its container after nearly 100 years https://t.co/Y3UNWiEaCr #SmartNews 12 minutes ago

Josh1Rivera

Josh Rivera The image of a non-specific American Indian with a feather in her hair kneeling will be replaced by ... lands and l… https://t.co/lJ3CG6udPe 26 minutes ago

JustinNBC4

Justin Finch Land O’ Lakes has officially removed the Native American woman who appeared on its packaging for almost a century. https://t.co/I4RcDkldy5 33 minutes ago

virgini40381427

virginia Land ‘O Lakes removes Native American woman from its container after nearly 100 years https://t.co/nqeqjzAQYq 42 minutes ago

wrdybrd

Jane Barry-Davis Land ‘O Lakes removes Native American woman from its container after nearly 100 years https://t.co/nDJWAprfC2 #SmartNews 55 minutes ago

Liv_is_lovely

Justin Wants My Bieber Let me phrase this as politely as I am able; IT'S ABOUT FUCKING TIME. This has bothered me since I was a child and… https://t.co/35IkB5uk9q 1 hour ago

jasonbaum

Jason Baum RT @jasonbaum: Wow! Even the #LandOlakes icon is socially isolating. (Spoiler alert: methinks she won’t be coming back when this is over.… 2 hours ago

marciasgreen

Marcia S Newman RT @jason_pettus: Land O'Lakes Butter has quietly removed the racist Native American woman from its logo. https://t.co/4YDAkk6DzO 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.