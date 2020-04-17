Global  

Hobbled by Coronavirus, China's Q1 GDP Shrinks for First Time on Record

Newsmax Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
China's economy contracted for the first time on record in the first quarter as the coronavirus shut down factories and shopping malls and put millions out of work.Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 6.8% in January-March year-on-year, official data showed on Friday, a...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: China's GDP shrinks for first time in recorded history

China's GDP shrinks for first time in recorded history 03:28

 Coronavirus pandemic has brought decades of economic growth in China to a halt.

