Hobbled by Coronavirus, China's Q1 GDP Shrinks for First Time on Record

China's economy contracted for the first time on record in the first quarter as the coronavirus shut down factories and shopping malls and put millions out of work.Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 6.8% in January-March year-on-year, official data showed on Friday, a...

