Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > GM delivered its first medical ventilators: Where they went

GM delivered its first medical ventilators: Where they went

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Hospitals in Illinois to receive the first ventilators GM and Ventec have made at GM's plant in Kokomo, Indiana.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AliAdair22

Ali Adair #DoTheRightThing 🇺🇸🌎🔥💦🌪️ RT @alexespind: GM delivered its first medical ventilators: Where they went https://t.co/luYTR0ECvx 10 minutes ago

jlareauan

Jamie LaReau RT @freepautos: GM just delivered its first medical ventilators: Where they went https://t.co/25jssCltSX 1 hour ago

surajkiranv

Surajkiran Venugopal GM delivered its first medical ventilators: Where they went https://t.co/1eK0l0z3oA 2 hours ago

francesca_chiar

(((f))) 🗝️hidroxichloroquine+ZnCocktail=Virus🔨🔨 RT @DagmarUnger: Hooray! GM delivered its first medical ventilators: Where they went https://t.co/DjBuZ2he1j via @usatoday 4 hours ago

CostelloKingAc

Costello, King & Asc GM delivered its first medical ventilators: Where they went https://t.co/WMWesRs0LO https://t.co/tPUIJwVdVD 5 hours ago

FengShuiMiss

FengShuiMiss GM delivered its first medical ventilators: Where they went👏👏 https://t.co/f4AtzGZG4T 5 hours ago

DagmarUnger

Dagmar Unger Hooray! GM delivered its first medical ventilators: Where they went https://t.co/DjBuZ2he1j via @usatoday 5 hours ago

NomadCovfefe

NomadCovfefe GM delivered its first medical ventilators: Where they went https://t.co/ppSNvWFGDK via @usatoday 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.