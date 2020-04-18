Why is gas so cheap and prices going down? There's less demand and high inventory as consumers drive less amid coronavirus pandemic, GasBuddy says.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ryan Yamamoto KOMO RT @KellyKOMO4: How much did you last pay for gas? Prices continue to drop. Seattle metro area: $2.53 per gallon for regular, unleaded. #k… 13 minutes ago Kelly Koopmans How much did you last pay for gas? Prices continue to drop. Seattle metro area: $2.53 per gallon for regular, unle… https://t.co/R4fW0Ta6sD 28 minutes ago Furlicity #IVU How much is gas? Prices continue to drop due to coronavirus. Here's where gas is selling for under $1. https://t.co/6upluTQCv5 via @usatoday 4 hours ago STEMNASTICS LLC. How much is gas? Prices continue to drop due to coronavirus. Here's where gas is selling for under $1. https://t.co/kLqHwONYSH via @usatoday 16 hours ago Lindley Schlueter RT @Coatman1: How much is gas? Prices continue to drop due to coronavirus. Here's where gas is selling for under $1. https://t.co/0GKGVLtFk… 18 hours ago Dan Nowicki "How much is gas? Prices continue to drop due to coronavirus. Here's where gas is selling for under $1." (via… https://t.co/Imz5hlQ2Fb 18 hours ago abraham itani, CPA How much is gas? Prices continue to drop due to coronavirus. Here's where gas is selling for under $1. https://t.co/D5nFrclmvW via @usatoday 19 hours ago chukka kenderful How much is gas? Prices continue to drop due to coronavirus. Here's where gas is selling for under $1. https://t.co/KD9UhR41th 19 hours ago