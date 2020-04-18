Global  

How much is gas? Prices continue to drop due to coronavirus. Here's where gas is selling for under $1.

USATODAY.com Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Why is gas so cheap and prices going down? There's less demand and high inventory as consumers drive less amid coronavirus pandemic, GasBuddy says.
Credit: KHSL - Published
News video: Gas prices plummet

Gas prices plummet

 As Coronavirus cases rise, gas prices plummet in California.

