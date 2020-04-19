Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > Neiman Marcus could file for bankruptcy as early as this week, report says

Neiman Marcus could file for bankruptcy as early as this week, report says

USATODAY.com Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
In March, the Dallas-based retailer temporarily closed 43 Neiman Marcus stores, along with its Last Call and Bergdorf Goodman stores.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarieBastone

Marie Bastone RT @TomFitton: Exclusive: Neiman Marcus to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Looking forward to all the media stories about how thi… 1 minute ago

tomtomlau

童童如车盖 RT @Reuters: Neiman Marcus Group could file for bankruptcy as early as this week https://t.co/cGBFzIIkiW 5 minutes ago

paulbfagan

Paul Fagan RT @TheFashionLaw: After missing tens of million of dollars in debt payments, Neiman Marcus could file for bankruptcy as “soon as this week… 14 minutes ago

Niche_Retail

Wendy Bentkoski Nobody’s buying clothes right now. So stores are filing for bankruptcy. Neiman Marcus could file for Chapter 11 as… https://t.co/0OpwLvmqRO 21 minutes ago

AshleyJamesWMAR

Ashley James RT @business: Neiman Marcus is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, Reuters reports https://t.co/QcX4irvn8Q 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.