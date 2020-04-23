Global  

Larry Summers Advising Biden Campaign on Economic Recovery

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers is advising Joe Biden’s presidential campaign on economic policy, including its plans to revive the U.S. economy after the coronavirus pandemic, according to five people familiar with his involvement.
