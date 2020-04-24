Global  

CBO: US Budget Gap May Surge to $3.7 Trillion This Year

Newsmax Friday, 24 April 2020
The Congressional Budget Office said the U.S. federal budget deficit may more than triple to a record $3.7 trillion during this fiscal year amid massive stimulus and economic shutdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
