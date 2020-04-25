Josiah Williams Report: Yes, Kanye West is a billionaire. But he's still not as rich as he says he is https://t.co/Q3dBWaO7tX https://t.co/8jbozqR4V0 5 minutes ago

USA TODAY Life Report: Yes, Kanye West is a billionaire. But he's still not as rich as he says he is https://t.co/J9ydrb4Pzo 6 minutes ago

USA TODAY Money Is Kanye West as rich as he says he is? Forbes analyzed the rapper's assertion that he's worth $3.3 billion. Here's… https://t.co/gQ92sjxREW 9 minutes ago

mark A. Bond Kanye West officially becomes a billionaire https://t.co/o1BW7zzsxU via @DailyMailCeleb See, having all that money,… https://t.co/QKddrzjAHv 30 minutes ago

MADAM IS LIVID. Karma her name is Corona. 😷 Ugly narcissist greed while 50,000 of his compatriots die. ⁦@kanyewest⁩ unhappy when his name was left out of ⁦… https://t.co/p6b0OntL2W 35 minutes ago

Kimberly K. (K.K.W.) What's with this family suddenly appearing in financial publications now? Let me guess, Kris is close with someone… https://t.co/Cb3jVdIWiy 45 minutes ago