Write to our experts for help

*Dear Teletext,*

Why are deposit-taking institutions, such as banks, able to discriminate on age grounds by offering higher interest rates to older customers?



It seems higher rates for those over 50 years old are common.



It isn't as if such deposits are age-related products, like annuities or life assurance.

*Lloyd Richardson, Oldham.*


