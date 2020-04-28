Global  

Pelosi Says It May Be Time for a Guaranteed Income

Newsmax Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., floated the possibility of an ongoing guaranteed income to help people get by during the coronavirus pandemic.
House Dems Propose $2,000 Payments To Americans For 6 Months [Video]

House Dems Propose $2,000 Payments To Americans For 6 Months

On Wednesday, House Democrats introduced The Emergency Money for the People Act. This would give $2,000 a month to Americans over the age of 16 who make less than $130,000 a year. These checks would..

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opens the door to guaranteed income for Americans, saying it's 'worthy of attention'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opens the door to guaranteed income for Americans, saying it's 'worthy of attention'· Nancy Pelosi opened the door to the idea of a minimum income for Americans. · "Let's see what works, what is operational and what needs attention," Pelosi...
House Speaker Pelosi says may look at guaranteed income, other aid

U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday U.S. lawmakers may need to think of different ways to put money in Americans' pockets if...
