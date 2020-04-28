Pelosi Says It May Be Time for a Guaranteed Income

Dom RT @NikkiSchwab: .@SpeakerPelosi says it's "perhaps" time to look at universal basic income, which was the centerpiece of @AndrewYang's pre… 1 minute ago

Lindana Pelosi: Yang's universal basic income 'perhaps' should be considered https://t.co/vYSAPMM7dh via @MailOnline 3 minutes ago

Leilani Grant RT @Thewiseonewon: OMG! Just OMG!! Dems Want To Take Our Taxpayer $$ And Give Everybody Over The Age Of 18, $1,000 Dollars A Month As Uni… 3 minutes ago

William Woods ❌ Really: HEY FOOL SHUT--UP ! Pelosi says it's 'perhaps' time to consider universal basic income pushed by Andrew… https://t.co/INzmJH2GCK 3 minutes ago

Kay 🇺🇸 RT @bbyzee_7: House Speaker Pelosi says may look at guaranteed income, other aid https://t.co/ICmlCRy7Ka via @YahooNews using the Coronavir… 4 minutes ago

💐 Nancy Pelosi says it's 'perhaps' time to consider universal basic income pushed by Andrew Yang during his failed pr… https://t.co/9to5aDm3hy 4 minutes ago