Barron's Poll: Trump Will Win 2020 Election Because He's Better for Stocks, Economy
Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
President Donald Trump will win a second term in November, according to Barron’s latest Big Money Poll, a survey of 107 of America’s money managers.
