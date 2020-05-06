Gap Inc. to reopen up to 800 stores by the end of this month, as COVID-19 freeze lifts

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources J.C. Penney To Furlough Staff



JC Penney announced on Tuesday it will furlough the majority of its hourly and salaried employees next month. Furloughed employees will continue to receive full health benefits and many may receive.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published on March 31, 2020 Macy's, Kohl's, GAP To Furlough Employees



Macy’s Inc said on Monday it would furlough most of its employees starting this week. All stores of the department chain operator are staying closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Kohl’s.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published on March 30, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Gap To Re-open Up To 800 Stores By Month End Apparel retailer Gap, Inc. is set to re-open up to 800 stores by the end of May with safety measures in place in the aftermath of store closures due to the...

RTTNews 13 hours ago



Abercrombie, Gap prepare to reopen stores as lockdowns ease Abercrombie & Fitch Co and cash-strapped Gap Inc on Wednesday laid out plans to reopen stores in areas where lockdown curbs have eased, while also introducing...

Reuters 1 day ago





Tweets about this