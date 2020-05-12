Musk Thanks Staff After California Threat to Uproot Tesla
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Days after warning he would move Tesla Inc.'s headquarters out of California and may cease manufacturing in the state, Elon Musk wrote a thank-you note to employees for reopening the company's only U.S. car plant.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk told employees at its primary vehicle factory in California on Monday to go back to work, despite local officials saying days earlier the plant should remain closed as lockdown measures in California are still in place. Gloria Tso reports.
Tesla isn't coming to Nevada after all. Alameda County in California approved Eon Musk's request to reopen his plant in Fremont. Workers gathered outside the facility to protest the decision. Musk has..
