Musk Thanks Staff After California Threat to Uproot Tesla

Newsmax Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Days after warning he would move Tesla Inc.'s headquarters out of California and may cease manufacturing in the state, Elon Musk wrote a thank-you note to employees for reopening the company's only U.S. car plant.
News video: Musk says 'ready for arrest,' reopens plant against local order

Musk says 'ready for arrest,' reopens plant against local order 01:50

 Tesla CEO Elon Musk told employees at its primary vehicle factory in California on Monday to go back to work, despite local officials saying days earlier the plant should remain closed as lockdown measures in California are still in place. Gloria Tso reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Mayor Turner pitches Houston for Tesla HQ — but it might be too late

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is the latest Texas official to try to woo Elon Musk away from California, but the entrepreneur might have already decided to move...
bizjournals Also reported by •MotorAuthority

Elon Musk thanks Trump for supporting Tesla factory reopening

President Donald Trump waded into Elon Musk's Tesla drama, and the CEO appreciates the presidential support. Trump tweeted in favor of Musk's Fremont,...
Mashable


