You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Facebook group video chat 'Messenger Rooms' is now available globally



Facebook has now rolled out its group video chat 'Messenger Rooms' globally. It allows free video calls with up to 50 people with no time limit. The product is a more feature-rich and the rooms can be.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 2 days ago Facebook launches avatar feature in the U.S.



If you're a fan of Bitmojis you may be happy to learn you can now use a customized avatar on Facebook or Messenger. The social media giant just rolled them out for users in the U.S. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:59 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Facebook users in the US can create custom avatars starting today Facebook avatars are finally available in the US. Starting today, users can design digital recreations of themselves, and post them in comments and Messenger...

engadget 4 days ago





Tweets about this