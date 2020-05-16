Global  

One city attempts to fight rising security deposit costs

CBS News Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
A small but growing number of companies offer security deposit insurance, which is marketed as a cheaper way to move into a new apartment. Cincinnati wants to make those policies a mandatory option for renters.
