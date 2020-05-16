Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Friday breaks record in online shopping

CBS News Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Black Friday is in the record books. The busy shopping day saw $7.4 billion in online sales. That's the second largest online sales day ever. Black Friday was also the biggest day ever for mobile shopping: $2.9 billion in sales came from smartphones alone. Meantime, brick-and-mortar stores saw a sharp decline. Shopper visits decreased by 3% when compared to the same days last year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: U.S. Retail Sales Hit All-Time Low, Far Worse Than Projected

U.S. Retail Sales Hit All-Time Low, Far Worse Than Projected 00:16

 The coronavirus lockdowns have severely impacted the retail industry. U.S. retail sales plunged 16.4 percent in April, making it the worst back-to-back declines in modern day history. Sales fell in every category except online shopping, which saw an 8 percent jump.

Related videos from verified sources

Memorial Day Travel Expected To Hit Record Low Due To COVID-19 [Video]

Memorial Day Travel Expected To Hit Record Low Due To COVID-19

Memorial Day weekend travel is expected to hit a record low this year, with air travel down 88% and due to the pandemic. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:29Published
Amazon Prime Day Pushed Back to September [Video]

Amazon Prime Day Pushed Back to September

The two-day online shopping event by the e-commerce giant is being postponed to September, according to reports. The strain on Amazon's warehouses is causing the delay, but the company will be allowing..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:24Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this