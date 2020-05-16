Black Friday breaks record in online shopping

Saturday, 16 May 2020 () Black Friday is in the record books. The busy shopping day saw $7.4 billion in online sales. That's the second largest online sales day ever. Black Friday was also the biggest day ever for mobile shopping: $2.9 billion in sales came from smartphones alone. Meantime, brick-and-mortar stores saw a sharp decline. Shopper visits decreased by 3% when compared to the same days last year.
The coronavirus lockdowns have severely impacted the retail industry. U.S. retail sales plunged 16.4 percent in April, making it the worst back-to-back declines in modern day history. Sales fell in every category except online shopping, which saw an 8 percent jump.
The two-day online shopping event by the e-commerce giant is being postponed to September, according to reports. The strain on Amazon's warehouses is causing the delay, but the company will be allowing..