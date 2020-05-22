Trump Surprises World Leaders by Proposing In-Person G7 Summit

Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 1 week ago 'It looks like G7 Summit will be on': US President Donald Trump 01:27 US President Donald Trump said that a ‘full’ G7 summit bringing together the leaders of the world's major economies ‘will be on’. Trump said that it will take place ‘primarily at the White House’ with ‘a piece of it’ perhaps taking place at the nearby Camp David presidential retreat....