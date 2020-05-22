Trump Surprises World Leaders by Proposing In-Person G7 Summit
Friday, 22 May 2020 () President Donald Trump didn't talk to other world leaders before inviting them to participate in June's G7 Summit in person via Twitter earlier this week, BuzzFeed News reports. Senior officials from two governments participating in the summit told BuzzFeed News they were...
US President Donald Trump said that a ‘full’ G7 summit bringing together the leaders of the world's major economies ‘will be on’. Trump said that it will take place ‘primarily at the White House’ with ‘a piece of it’ perhaps taking place at the nearby Camp David presidential retreat....
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel will not personally attend a meeting in the U.S. with the leaders of the world’s major economies if President Donald... Seattle Times Also reported by •Japan Today