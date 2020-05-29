UPS: delivery drop-off

Jen Keenan @ArgosHelpers I would like to thank the delivery man who came to drop off my son’s birthday bike. He asked if it wa… https://t.co/Bn2fYMyJ8d 23 minutes ago

Mohammed Abdulazeez RT @mr_muize: Anon paid for 4 slides 😍😍😍 2 for men (first 2 frames) 2 for the ladies (last 2 frames) The winners will cover the delivery!… 24 minutes ago

Uniquely_Crafted✂️ Whenever I drop a new product the first order and delivery for that product does always make me nervous 😬 36 minutes ago

GreenieFoxx ((COMMISSIONS OPEN!)) —slightly improved. Here’s what I do when I order delivery: I ask them to text me when they are at my front GATE i… https://t.co/pp6bN6vT4m 43 minutes ago

Melissa Johnston RT @MrsGutierrezKL: This week because of home delivery, I ordered $200 worth of books for kids from @Scholastic. I cannot wait for this box… 44 minutes ago