Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Yelp is adding a new tool search for black-owned businesses

USATODAY.com Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
The app known for crowd-sourced reviews is launching a tool that lets businesses identify themselves black-owned, Yelp announced in a blog post.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Thousands of Bay Area Businesses Close Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Per Yelp [Video]

Thousands of Bay Area Businesses Close Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Per Yelp

A new report from Yelp reveals more than 6,000 Bay Area businesses have now closed, either temporarily or for good, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Carl Bialik, a data science editor for Yelp,..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:22Published
NLV launches restaurant app [Video]

NLV launches restaurant app

The city of North Las Vegas is launching a new tool to connect residents with local businesses. The Restaurant Map allows them to find businesses that are still open.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Yelp is adding a new tool to easily search for black-owned businesses

Yelp is adding a new tool to easily search for black-owned businesses Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Yelp is launching a new tool to allow businesses on the platform to identify themselves as black-owned, CEO Jeremy...
The Verge


Tweets about this