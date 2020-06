Related videos from verified sources Ibuprofen to be tested as treatment to reduce Covid-19 symptoms



A new trial has been launched to assess whether ibuprofen may hold the key to preventing severe breathing problems in Covid-19 patients. Experts are assessing whether a special formulation of the cheap.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 1 week ago Matt Hancock: New drug trial probably biggest step forward in Covid-19 treatment



Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced plans for a new trial of drug Remdesivir, a treatment originally developed to fight Ebola, which appears to shorten recovery time for people with Covid-19. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 2 weeks ago WHO Puts The Brakes On Hydroxychloroquine Trials



The World Health Organization is pausing clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the WHO's steering committee of.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this