Fed signals interest rates will stay near zero at least through 2022 amid COVID-19

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Fed hold rates near zero, signals they'll stay there amid coronavirus crisis and renews vow to use "full range of tools" to support economy.
 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday pledged to continue extraordinary support for the economy, including near zero interest rates until 2022. Conway G. Gittens has the story.

