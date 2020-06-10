|
|
|
Fed signals interest rates will stay near zero at least through 2022 amid COVID-19
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Fed hold rates near zero, signals they'll stay there amid coronavirus crisis and renews vow to use "full range of tools" to support economy.
|
|
|
|
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
Fed ready to keep rates near zero until 2022 01:47
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday pledged to continue extraordinary support for the economy, including near zero interest rates until 2022. Conway G. Gittens has the story.
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|