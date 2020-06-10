Global  

Kudlow: US Suffers No 'Systemic Racism'
Newsmax Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said Wednesday that he doesn't regard "systemic racism" as a problem in the U.S."I don't believe nowadays we have systemic racism," Kudlow told reporters at the White House.The White House is under pressure to...
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Ben Carson Said There Was 'Real Systemic Racism' When He Was Young

Ben Carson Said There Was 'Real Systemic Racism' When He Was Young 00:32

 Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson is President Donald Trump’s only Black cabinet member. When asked if he thinks there is systemic racism today in U.S. police forces, he implied there wasn’t. According to Business Insider, Carson said he grew up during “real systemic...

