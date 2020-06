Roberto dela Cruz @SenTedCruz Well then...maybe you can start with this and find out to whom the tax payers’ money went to. https://t.co/yPjHQgydb8 41 minutes ago

TomDaykin Mnuchin says names of small-business borrowers won't be released. FYI, this is the program used by Marcus Hotels an… https://t.co/NRo7dJe30b 52 minutes ago

UglyManPrettyCat @GOP @stevenmnuchin1 Then what’s the big secret you don’t want Americans to know? https://t.co/D1FGJ435CM 1 hour ago

Quinn Republicans care so much about small business that they're letting @stevenmnuchin1 give our $2.2 trillion pandemic… https://t.co/g179zp9yQE 1 hour ago

haw1946 @TheLeadCNN @maddow @TheBeatWithAri @JoeNBC @IngrahamAngle @gtconway3d Why is this not getting more air time? https://t.co/BEdWvrOm5I 2 hours ago

Jerry Dean Bowers » Mnuchin Says Names of Small-Business Borrowers Won't Be Released | https://t.co/zE5xLJGqvA https://t.co/Tu4gDC6FSn 5 hours ago

Nene RT @business: Mnuchin says names of small-business borrowers won't be released https://t.co/3WRMT82Pya 5 hours ago