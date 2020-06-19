Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

P&G declares 'now is the time to be anti-racist' in new ad

USATODAY.com Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
"The Choice'' is a new multi-million ad campaign from P&G that declares "now is the time to be anti-racist,'' and "now is the time to take action''
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: New Hyundai Santa Fe Highlight Clip

New Hyundai Santa Fe Highlight Clip 01:46

 Hyundai Motor has revealed first images and videos of the new Santa Fe. The enhanced version of Hyundai's flagship SUV in Europe offers a range of premium updates and new hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. In addition, it will be the first Hyundai vehicle in Europe to utilise the company's...

Related videos from verified sources

Study reveals why snack time REALLY counts for most Americans [Video]

Study reveals why snack time REALLY counts for most Americans

If your house growing up had great snacks, board games and a trampoline - odds are you had the "cool house" on the block. A new study asked 2,000 Americans about their childhoods and what they thought..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Puppies in adorable pajamas drink milk from their mother [Video]

Puppies in adorable pajamas drink milk from their mother

These puppies are 7 weeks old. They will soon be going their new homes with their forever families, but before they do, they are being given a pajama party. Eleven beautiful little pups have matching..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:46Published
Realtors: Now is the time to buy or sell a home in WNY [Video]

Realtors: Now is the time to buy or sell a home in WNY

The housing market in WNY is booming. With interest rates historically low, local realtors say now is the perfect time to purchase or sell your home.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:52Published

Tweets about this

JohnLukeSam1

Make Bunker-Don Gone So now cities have to declare a state of emergency every time Trump has a rally? This is Making America Great Again… https://t.co/7iPhpcfzdO 1 minute ago

danijoy13

DaniJoy 🇺🇸 #MAGA BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Tulsa Mayor Declares a “Civil Emergency” – Orders Immediate Shut Down Curfew Around Trump Rally… https://t.co/JF7F05dnDi 5 minutes ago

BuySomethin

Scott Schubert @richmintz @NYCSpeakerCoJo @NYCCouncil And claim "Oh, it's okay, it wasn't technically a chokehold" until the NYPD… https://t.co/lKUCyKy1Dv 8 minutes ago

e78709aa033947d

death seal I today declares that i don't like or support modi govt anymore . Even this time of crisis they asking people to bo… https://t.co/sbu8HxCGOW 21 minutes ago

HalalHend

hend RT @AMack57: Think its about time Florida becomes its owm country and The U.S declares war on them 40 minutes ago

Ragini_bhartiya

Ruhani @CrusaderSingh22 @ArvindKejriwal @AmitShah This statement of urs declares that u r blind and biased It's a total wa… https://t.co/wvUpt8e9vr 46 minutes ago

CoyleMalcolm

[email protected] RT @juliana_monty: @RobRobbEdwards Yes this has been going on for some time since around 2015 https://t.co/HP6opjo8hk - but they're still b… 57 minutes ago

prayforchange20

NanaK RT @AlvarezHashi: ‘It’s Time We Elevate This’: Gov. Northam Declares Juneteenth a Paid Holiday in the State of Virginia Only 400 years la… 58 minutes ago