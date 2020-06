Related videos from verified sources Take a look at this school bus that was converted into a tiny home



Tyler and Shelby converted a green school bus into a tiny home that they share with their daughter, Daisy. Nicknamed "the green bus," the family's home is 60 square feet and perfect for traveling.. Credit: Dream Big, Live Small ITK Duration: 03:22 Published 4 days ago Thailand rolls out COVID-19 tracing app for bus passengers



Bus passengers in Thailand were today (June 11) made to check-in via a controversial government tracking app every time they travel. The mobile phone QR scanning system has been rolled out to.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:02 Published 2 weeks ago Colorado couples face tough decisions while wedding planning during COVID-19 pandemic



Months of planning and thousands of dollars hang in the balance for couples who were hoping to say "I do" this year. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:46 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this