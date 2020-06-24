Parent company of GNC files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 (
23 minutes ago) GNC Holdings Inc., parent company of health and wellness retailer GNC, said it plans to close up "at least 800 to 1,200 stores."
Related videos from verified sources
24 Fitness Files For Chapter 11
On Monday morning, 24 Hour Fitness filed for bankruptcy.
The company also announced it would be closing over 130 locations across the US.
A spokesperson declined to comment to Business Insider on how..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published 1 week ago
Car Rental Company Hertz Files For Bankruptcy Protection
The rental-car company Hertz, hit hard by the pandemic, has filed for bankruptcy protection. The Florida-based company blames major debt and a drastic drop in business. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:23 Published on May 23, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this