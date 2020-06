Gun Maker Remington Preps for Bankruptcy, Seeks Sale to Navajo Nation Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Remington Arms Co., America's oldest gun maker, is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection that could come as early as Sunday night and is in advanced talks for a sale to the Navajo Nation, according to a source familiar with the matter.