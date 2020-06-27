Global  

Facebook advertising boycott list: Companies halting ads include Unilever, Coca-Cola, Verizon, Ben & Jerry's

USATODAY.com Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Honda, Unilever and Coke are among the biggest brands to halt advertising on Facebook, part of a growing boycott organized by civil rights groups.
