US Hong Kong Sanctions Threaten $1.1T in China Funding
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () China's largest banks have $1.1 trillion in dollar funding at stake and face potentially steep fines from U.S. legislation that targets penalizing lenders doing businesses with Chinese officials involved in Hong Kong's controversial security law, according to Bloomberg...
China's National Security Law for Hong Kong came into effect and the first arrest under the new law has also been made. Protests have broken out in Hong Kong, with many arguing that this brings an end to the 'one country, two systems' arrangement. The law establishes four new offences of secession,...