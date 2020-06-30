Global  

US Hong Kong Sanctions Threaten $1.1T in China Funding

Newsmax Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
China's largest banks have $1.1 trillion in dollar funding at stake and face potentially steep fines from U.S. legislation that targets penalizing lenders doing businesses with Chinese officials involved in Hong Kong's controversial security law, according to Bloomberg...
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: China's National security law for Hong Kong in place: All you need to know

China's National security law for Hong Kong in place: All you need to know 03:01

 China's National Security Law for Hong Kong came into effect and the first arrest under the new law has also been made. Protests have broken out in Hong Kong, with many arguing that this brings an end to the 'one country, two systems' arrangement. The law establishes four new offences of secession,...

Chaotic scenes in Hong Kong as National Security Law is passed [Video]

Chaotic scenes in Hong Kong as National Security Law is passed

Footage shows the chaotic scenes in Hong Kong yesterday (July 1) after the controversial National Security Law was passed, eroding the freedoms given to the country by Britain. Police and protesters..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:44Published
China adamant about enforcing Hong Kong security law [Video]

China adamant about enforcing Hong Kong security law

As international criticism grows over new measures threatening Hong Kong's autonomy, Beijing warns others to stay out of its affairs.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:37Published
Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security Law [Video]

Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security Law

The new law, which gives Beijing the power to crack down on separatism, collusion and various other political crimes, was passed on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

