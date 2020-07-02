Manhattan Home Sales Fall Record 54% in Locked-Down Quarter
Thursday, 2 July 2020 (
1 week ago) Manhattan home sales plunged the most on record in the second quarter, while New York was shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Samsung Elec says Q2 profit likely rose 23%
Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that second-quarter operating profit likely rose 23% as solid chip sales to data centres bulking up in a work-from-home economy offset weak demand for smartphones...
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18 Published 3 days ago
COVID-19 Shutdowns Cause Record Drop in Retail Sales
COVID-19 Shutdowns Cause
Record Drop in Retail Sales According to a new report from the United States
Commerce Department, retail sales in April 2020
plunged a devastating 16.4 percent. It is now..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:25 Published on May 15, 2020
Retail sales drop record 16.4% in April
U.S. retail sales suffered a second straight month of record declines in April as the novel coronavirus pandemic kept Americans at home. As Fred Katayama reports, it puts the U.S. economy on track for..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published on May 15, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this