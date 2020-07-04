Global  

What stores are open Fourth of July? J.C. Penney, Macy's, Target, Kohl's and Walmart are but Costco is closed

This Fourth of July will be the last for Pier 1 Imports and closing J.C. Penney and Tuesday Morning stores. But COVID-19 is changing holiday sales.
News video: Are Tampa Bay area beaches opened or closed for Fourth of July weekend?

 It's Fourth of July weekend and you're probably wondering whether your favorite Tampa Bay area beaches are open despite Florida shattering it's daily record again with a single-day increase of more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

While parking lots at many beaches and open spaces are closed this weekend, Kiet Do reports there are still plenty of options for the Fourth of July holiday. (7/3/20)

The state of Unemployment Office will be closed tomorrow for the Fourth of July. The call center will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for information and security calls only.

Island Time Dolphin and Shelling Cruises offers a fun and safe way to enjoy the water for the July Fourth weekend in SWFL.

What stores and restaurants are open Fourth of July? Here's the list of businesses open or closed

 Costco and Trader Joe's are closed this Fourth of July but many stores and restaurants will be open including Walmart, Target, Starbucks, McDonald's.
