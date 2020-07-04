Global  

Was the American Revolution a Mistake?

The Daily Reckoning Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Gary North is sure to ruffle many a feather. He argues the American Colonies were the freest society on Earth in 1775, and that the American Revolution was economically disastrous. Was the American Revolution a mistake?

Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Protesters burn American flag in New York on Fourth of July

Protesters burn American flag in New York on Fourth of July 06:46

 A group calling themselves the Revolution Club set alight the American flag at Columbus Circle in New York, then marched to Trump Tower and repeated the stunt on Fourth of July. The small crowd threw the stars and stripes into the center of a circle and ignited the pile in a protest against US...

Pharrell Williams calls Black Lives Matter protests 'the American Revolution 2.0' [Video]

Pharrell Williams calls Black Lives Matter protests 'the American Revolution 2.0'

Pharrell Williams believes there's currently an "American Revolution 2.0" happening in his home country following the d*ath of George Floyd.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:57Published

