Saturday, 4 July 2020 () This post Was the American Revolution a Mistake? appeared first on Daily Reckoning.
Gary North is sure to ruffle many a feather. He argues the American Colonies were the freest society on Earth in 1775, and that the American Revolution was economically disastrous. Was the American Revolution a mistake?
The post Was the American Revolution a Mistake? appeared first on Daily Reckoning.
A group calling themselves the Revolution Club set alight the American flag at Columbus Circle in New York, then marched to Trump Tower and repeated the stunt on Fourth of July.
The small crowd threw the stars and stripes into the center of a circle and ignited the pile in a protest against US...