Uber Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Postmates as Food Delivery Rises in Usage



Uber is reportedly in talks to acquire Postmates in a potential multibillion dollar deal. The news comes as the company also considers going public as food delivery services rise in popularity amid the.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:17 Published 6 days ago

Uber Looking To Buy Postmates



The NY Times and Business Insider report that Uber is holding acquisition talks with food delivery startup Postmates. Earlier this year Uber was reported to be holding acquisition talks with.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published 6 days ago