Airbus Workers in France, Germany Protest Job Cuts Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Airbus workers began a brief strike on Wednesday over plans to cut up to 15,000 jobs in response to the coronavirus crisis, which has stripped demand for jets as airlines cope with a plunge in tourism and business travel. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mark Fisher RT @PeteHughesUnite: 1432 jobs losses is devastating. Boris Johnson can stop this. Thousands of workers & their families from across Wales… 3 days ago