Alan Goldstein Wells Fargo, the largest employer among U.S. banks, is preparing to cut thousands of jobs starting later this year… https://t.co/gyRACcRaOY 6 seconds ago KatherineTattersfiel RT @DiMartinoBooth: Wells Fargo, the largest employer among U.S. banks, is preparing to cut potentially tens of thousands of jobs starting… 2 minutes ago Bloomberg Australia Wells Fargo, the largest employer among U.S. banks, is preparing to cut thousands of jobs starting later this year https://t.co/c6Tq3WdJ8K 8 minutes ago Zeena RT @business: LATEST: Wells Fargo, the largest employer among U.S. banks, is preparing to cut thousands of jobs starting later this year ht… 30 minutes ago