Goya Foods CEO "not apologizing" for praising Trump

CBS News Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Family company's top exec, Robert Unanue, calls an anti-Trump Goya boycott an attempt at "suppression of speech."
News video: Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump

Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump 01:26

 Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump On Thursday, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue heaped praise on President Donald Trump at a White House event. According to Unanue, the United States is “truly blessed” to have Trump leading the nation. Robert Unanue, via HuffPost His...

Trumps tweet support for Goya amid boycott calls [Video]

Trumps tweet support for Goya amid boycott calls

U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter and adviser Ivanka are rallying support for Goya Foods on Twitter, amid continued calls on social media to boycott the food company over its CEO's effusive..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published
#BoycottGoya takes off after CEO's Trump praise [Video]

#BoycottGoya takes off after CEO's Trump praise

[NFA] Robert Unanue, the CEO of the Hispanic staple food maker Goya Foods, praised President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House which swiftly led to backlash on Twitter. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:16Published
Many calling for boycott of Goya Foods [Video]

Many calling for boycott of Goya Foods

Many calling for a boycott of Goya Foods after the companies CEO praised Donald Trump. #GoyaAway

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:37Published

Goya Foods CEO Not Sorry After Boycott Called Over Trump Praise

 Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue Friday defended telling President Donald Trump that the country is "truly blessed" under his leadership, as calls grew in the Latino...
Newsmax

#Goyaway: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Julián Castro lead calls to boycott Goya Foods after CEO's praise for Donald Trump

 Twitter users are calling to boycott Goya Foods after its CEO praised President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPRJust JaredFOXNews.com

Goya Foods CEO's Praise Of Trump Causes Backlash Among Latino Communities

 There are growing calls among Latino communities to boycott Goya Foods — one of the most ubiquitous brands in Latino kitchens — after the company's CEO...
NPR


PatriotMomWA

Creative Memories RT @CNN: In an interview with Fox News, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue said he was “not apologizing” for praising President Trump at the Whit… 41 minutes ago

Kimber907ak

Kimber907ak RT @marklevinshow: Go out today and buy your Goya foods https://t.co/O9undwBG8i 51 minutes ago

Impossible2ForG

Lois Yandt RT @realDailyWire: Goya Foods CEO On Democrats’ Boycott Of Latino Company: ‘Hell No’ I’m ‘Not Apologizing’ For Praising Trump https://t.co/… 3 hours ago

spookeymia

key @Caitlin_Woah This article sums up how it started. He basically said something like you should be blessed and happy… https://t.co/lqNn6mPPdY 5 hours ago

ACEMeSkinny

🇺🇸🌟🐞Kat🐞🌟🇺🇸 RT @alexmjordan: I agree with the CEO of Goya Foods. "I'm not apologizing" for praising President Donald #Trump! What about you? Do you a… 7 hours ago

speedyeproducts

SpeedyeProducts @ProjectLincoln throw some love ---> to this BUSINESS in Seattle... He's not hawking at the WH..... traces cooking… https://t.co/PopBYKJs5P 12 hours ago

vmmfan

Virgil Mayhew RT @RealSaavedra: Goya Foods CEO On Democrats’ Boycott Of Latino Company: ‘Hell No’ I’m ‘Not Apologizing’ For Praising Trump https://t.co/Y… 16 hours ago