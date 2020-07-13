|
|
|
The 10 best cloth face masks you can buy online
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
We tested cloth face masks and coverings from top brands to find which ones are comfortable, breathable, and worth the money.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
PPE pollution on the rise
A new breed of pollution is littering out streets and shores in the form of disposable face masks and gloves. Activists are calling for people around the world to pitch in and help stop the new..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:28Published
|
Effectiveness of face masks
Whether you wear a paper or cloth mask in public, a Las Vegas doctor says face coverings truly make a difference.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:28Published
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|