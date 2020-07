J.C. Penney plans job cuts, receives critical extension on deadline to avoid bankruptcy sale. Is your store closing? Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

J.C. Penney plans to close 242 stores, including 152 that have already been identified. It received a deadline extension to avoid bankruptcy sale.

