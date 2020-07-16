Macy's Executives Get $9 Million in Bonuses After 3,900 Jobs Cut

Global  
 

The board of Macy's Inc. handed $9 million in equity awards to six top executives just two weeks after the department store chain said it would cut thousands of jobs in its corporate office.Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette received restricted stock worth $3.7 million...
