Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bezos, Musk, Gates, Obama and others target of cryptocurrency hack on Twitter

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
The cybersecurity attack on Twitter is one of the largest digital security scams to have ever hit the internet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam

Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam 02:38

 Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & others were hacked by scammers on 15 July. The handles sent out tweets with an address linked to an apparent Bitcoin scam. The tweets promised to double the money sent by anyone within 30 minutes. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West, Uber &...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam [Video]

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam On Wednesday, dozens of public figures' Twitter accounts displayed messages urging fans to send them Bitcoin and receive..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack [Video]

Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack

Kanye West and Elon Musk have been targeted as part of a major hack on high profile Twitter accounts.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam [Video]

Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam

Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Twitter Accounts Of Elon Musk, Bezos, Jo Biden, Obama & Others Hacked

 In one of the biggest coordinated attacks, the Twitter accounts of famous people and companies were compromised by Bitcoin scammers. Accounts of celebrities like...
Fossbytes

Pardon the Intrusion #22: Twitter just had its most serious hack

 Subscribe to this bi-weekly newsletter here! Welcome to the latest edition of Pardon The Intrusion, TNW’s bi-weekly newsletter in which we explore the wild...
The Next Web Also reported by •Independent

Twitter accounts of Apple, Musk, Gates, others hit

 The official Twitter accounts of Apple, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and others were hijacked on Wednesday by scammers trying to dupe people into sending cryptocurrency...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

dad_darius

Darius’s Dad RT @shossy2: Elon Musk Bill Gates Jeff Bezos Joe Biden Barack Obama Kanye Gemini Uber & Apple but.... they messed with God???? #BitcoinScam… 16 seconds ago

RodolfoCavalca7

Rodolfo Cavalcante RT @jessicanaziri: Everyone you’ve ever heard of got hacked... Obama, Apple, Musk, Gates, Bezos, Uber! Twitter’s employees were targeted. h… 27 seconds ago

paddleathlete

FreedomClub Apple, Elon Musk and Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Wiz Khalifa, Warren Buffett,… https://t.co/Ti8iMbotxo 2 minutes ago

Hugizu

Scott✍️Hughes I just can't keep this a secret any longer. I'm about to get a bunch of #Bitcoins from Apple, Barack Obama, Jeff Be… https://t.co/4iODfBcqPn 3 minutes ago

UZordur

uyanmak zordur RT @LilMoonLambo: Elon Musk, Kanye West, Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Apple, Bill Gates, Uber, and Warren Buffett are all talking about Bitcoi… 3 minutes ago

indiancat143

Cat RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Hackers take over Twitter accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and many more. ht… 4 minutes ago

shutdown_yt

Mauro - ShutDowN RT @FNBRHQ: So far the following accounts have been hacked: Kanye West Elon Musk Bill Gates Jeff Bezos Apple CashApp Uber Mike Bloomb… 4 minutes ago

Ankur_Kh1

Ankur Khandelwal RT @MIT_CSAIL: The list of accounts hacked so far have >300 million followers -Barack Obama (120m) -Bill Gates (51m) -Elon Musk (37m) -Wiz… 4 minutes ago