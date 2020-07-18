|
Get free ice cream, National Ice Cream Day deals at Baskin-Robbins, Cold Stone Creamery, Dairy Queen and more
July 19 is National Ice Cream Day and businesses are celebrating with specials, discounts and contests. But expect fewer freebies because of COVID-19.
Video credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
Trying Out Sub-Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream 03:53
Pittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani ventures to Shadyside to try out Sub-Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream ahead of National Ice Cream Day!
