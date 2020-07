You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Indian goldsmith creates gold and silver masks to raise awareness on coronavirus protection



Goldsmith, Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya from the city of Coimbatore in southern India has created real gold and silver masks, amid the coronavirus pandemic, to raise awareness on the importance of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 05:40 Published 3 days ago Local Company Makes Masks To Help Those With Hearing Impairment



A local company is making face masks to help people with special needs, including hearing impairments, and others who couldn’t recognize a trusted adult with a mask over their face, KDKA's Chris.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:54 Published 1 week ago Breckenridge Considering Mandating People Wear Masks While In Public



Breckenridge city council has scheduled a special session for Thursday to decide whether or not to mandate masks in public. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:27 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this