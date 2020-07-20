Global  
 

One News Page

Winn-Dixie parent company Southeastern Grocers reverses course and will require masks at all stores

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie, BI-LO and Harveys Supermarkets, will require shoppers wear masks at all stores starting July 27.
