Proposed $10B Senate Bill Aims to Save Live Music Venues

Newsmax Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
A proposed bill in the Senate is geared toward keeping the music alive at independent live music venues impacted by the coronavirus. The Save Our Stages Act, proposed by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., would provide Small Business Administration...
News video: Bill & Ted Face the Music - Official Trailer 2

 Check out the official trailer 2 for the science fiction comedy movie Bill & Ted Face the Music, directed by Dean Parisot. It stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Samara Weaving, Anthony Carrigan, Kid Cudi and Jillian Bell. Bill & Ted Face the Music Home Premiere:...

