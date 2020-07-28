|
|
|
Quicken Loans Parent Expects to Raise $3.3 Bln in U.S. IPO
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Rocket Companies Inc., the parent company of the U.S. mortgage lender Quicken Loans, said on Tuesday it expects to raise $3.3 billion in its initial public offering (IPO).
|
|
|
