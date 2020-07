Wyatt Lewin @rob_sheridan They weren't always the highest rotation in high school, but looking back these were the things that… https://t.co/jhGCy2HpxO 59 minutes ago

JUNGKOOK one of my best friends posted this video on ig w tons of videos from middle/high school to “all these things that i… https://t.co/enKgNKZSff 2 hours ago

tsundere judas❓pinned back to school (aug-sep) is the best time to shop!!! when waiting for things to go on sale, u need to wait for eith… https://t.co/FlHBBqJkOf 12 hours ago

Justice Villalba I have no idea if I should send Avi back to school or do online! I think this is one of the hardest things as paren… https://t.co/p3O9hSQ1aV 17 hours ago

BLM • ACAB • Reputation Era • Queen Toasty Boi Some of the things that happen in my dreams are the best things that happen to me. Like me being able to go back to school. 1 day ago

Kaley Esselborn Seeing all the posts about new teacher orientations and preparation for back-to-school is seriously making my heart… https://t.co/vp5gA5VdB1 1 day ago

Philip Miller MBE RT @Adv_Island: Last week, around 70 year 6 students from Edward Francis Junior School visited Adventure Island and they celebrated their t… 1 day ago