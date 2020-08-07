|
Publix, Giant Eagle stores added to nationwide onion recall, as more states report salmonella cases
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
The FDA, USDA and CDC are investigating an onion-linked salmonella outbreak that has grown to 640 illnesses and 85 hospitalizations in 43 states.
