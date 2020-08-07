Publix, Giant Eagle stores added to nationwide onion recall, as more states report salmonella cases

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Giant Eagle Issues Recall For Onions



A recall has been issued for onions sold at Giant Eagle due to possible salmonella. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:36 Published 4 days ago US has more than 3 million cases, but death toll trends downward



The US now has more than 3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases with states in the south and west seeing record high numbers each day. While the daily death toll for the country as a whole is trending.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:34 Published on July 9, 2020 Coronavirus Infections Rising, 36 States



(CNN) As Americans head into a holiday weekend in the shadow of a ravaging coronavirus pandemic, some governors are rethinking their stance on face coverings after days of record infections... Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published on July 3, 2020

Tweets about this