Publix, Giant Eagle stores added to nationwide onion recall, as more states report salmonella cases

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
The FDA, USDA and CDC are investigating an onion-linked salmonella outbreak that has grown to 640 illnesses and 85 hospitalizations in 43 states.
