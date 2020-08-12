Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sumner Redstone, Viacom Head Who Built Media Empire, Dies at 97

Newsmax Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Billionaire Sumner Redstone, chairman and chief executive officer of National Amusements, has died at the age of 97, ViacomCBS said on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Sumner Redstone Dies at 97; Built Media Empire and Long Reigned Over It

 Starting with a chain of drive-in movie theaters, Mr. Redstone negotiated, sued and otherwise fought to amass a domain that included CBS and Viacom.
NYTimes.com

Alert: Sumner Redstone, who a built media empire from his family's drive-in theater chain, dies at 97

 NEW YORK (AP) — Sumner Redstone, who a built media empire from his family's drive-in theater chain, dies at 97.
SeattlePI.com

Media Titan Sumner Redstone, Billionaire Who Led ViacomCBS, Has Died

Media Titan Sumner Redstone, Billionaire Who Led ViacomCBS, Has Died Sumner Redstone, the media giant who built an empire spanning news, television and film, died at the age of 97. His death was announced Wednesday morning.
Mediaite


Tweets about this

jazmasigan_2

Jaz Veilor RT @STcom: Sumner Redstone, Viacom head who built empire, dies at 97 https://t.co/RxyYYJCtHC 1 minute ago

acividino12

Angi Cividino RT @nationalpost: Sumner Redstone, Viacom head who built media empire, dies at 97 https://t.co/BC59tteRNF 4 minutes ago

jbhosler

Joseph Hosler In 1995, i pitched VIA with one of the catalysts being Sumner’s and the removal of the discount once he passed. 25… https://t.co/E6iKltGX4Q 5 minutes ago

JDMarvin

John D Marvin JUST IN: Billionaire Viacom Head Sumner Redstone Dies at 97 https://t.co/7NgQqUoDSi https://t.co/CwpVFrQO0P 5 minutes ago

reallybadposter

community college dropout RT @silviakillings: Sumner Redstone has died https://t.co/e80491Yzjw 6 minutes ago

paxr55

Kris Stoever RT @STForeignDesk: Sumner Redstone, Viacom head who built empire, dies at 97 https://t.co/QgtKRiFeSt 6 minutes ago

STForeignDesk

ST Foreign Desk Sumner Redstone, Viacom head who built empire, dies at 97 https://t.co/QgtKRiFeSt 8 minutes ago

STcom

The Straits Times Sumner Redstone, Viacom head who built empire, dies at 97 https://t.co/RxyYYJCtHC 9 minutes ago