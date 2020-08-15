15 incredible women's shoe deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Saturday, 15 August 2020 (
19 minutes ago) At the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020, you can find deep discounts on top shoe brands like Ugg, Tory Burch, Adidas, and more.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is going to be its best one yet
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will feature more than 10,000 items! Click here to learn more: https://bit.ly/2DFYUHqOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we..
Credit: ITK Style Duration: 01:09 Published 1 week ago
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Coming
Shoppers, mark your calendars!
Nordstrom's annual blowout Anniversary Sale starts August 4.
That's the date for Nordy Club members with Icon Early Access status. The epic sale launches August 19 for..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 3 weeks ago
Tweets about this