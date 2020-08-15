Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

15 incredible women's shoe deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

USATODAY.com Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
At the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020, you can find deep discounts on top shoe brands like Ugg, Tory Burch, Adidas, and more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is going to be its best one yet [Video]

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is going to be its best one yet

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will feature more than 10,000 items! Click here to learn more: https://bit.ly/2DFYUHqOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we..

Credit: ITK Style     Duration: 01:09Published
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Coming [Video]

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Coming

Shoppers, mark your calendars! Nordstrom's annual blowout Anniversary Sale starts August 4. That's the date for Nordy Club members with Icon Early Access status. The epic sale launches August 19 for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this